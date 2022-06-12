Inaugural Majestic Awards spotlight ‘exceptional community impact’

RICHMOND, Va. – The KLM Scholarship Foundation hosted the first-ever Majestic Awards Sunday at the Greater Richmond Convention Center.

The non-profit, which is dedicated to making higher education affordable to those in need, put on the ceremony to honor unsung heroes and highlight remarkable and inspiring Virginians.

The organization recognized local individuals for their leadership, professional accomplishments, and impact on the community.

Longtime CBS 6 reporter Shelby Brown, who founded the Mission From The Heart Foundation, was nominated for the media spotlight award.

