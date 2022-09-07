Loyalty Toyota donates school supplies to 400 students: 'Strong schools are built by strong communities'

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Some students at Harrowgate Elementary School received new school supplies thanks Loyalty Toyota’s Big Summer Giveback.

The event Wednesday morning provided backpacks filled with school supplies to students to first graders.

Loyalty Toyota partnered with the Kids in Need Foundation for the event by giving $3 from every oil change and tire rotation to the cause.

Officials with the dealership said 400 backpacks were handed out to Harrowgate students.

“Strong schools are built by strong communities,” Dr. Patrick Held with Chesterfield County Public Schools’ Office of Family and Community Engagement said. “And every community member has an impact on their school, whether their child is in the school or not. So it’s extremely important to keep partnerships in the front of the minds of folk who want to help schools.”

The Big Summer Giveback includes 450 Toyota dealerships nationwide to support local schools.

