The important cause behind Ladies of Elegance Fashion Show at Dillard's: 'We give back'

RICHMOND, Va. — The Ladies of Elegance Spring Fashion Show returned to the Dillard’s department at Stony Point Fashion Park on Saturday.

The show, which offers a sneak peek at the season's hottest fashion trends, raises money in the fight against cancer.

In fact, the Ladies of Elegance are top fundraisers for Making Strides Against Breast Cancer.

“We give back to our community,” Daniel Feisty, Dillard’s store manager, said. “The first two times, our store here was able to donate $5,000 to the American Cancer Society to help with research for cancer.”

This is the third year the Dillard's location has partnered with the Ladies of Elegance.

WTVR CBS 6 anchor and Buddy Check 6 reporter Reba Hollingsworth served as the event's emcee.

