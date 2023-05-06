Watch Now
CBS 6 Community

Actions

The important cause behind Ladies of Elegance Fashion Show at Dillard's: 'We give back'

The important cause behind Ladies of Elegance Fashion Show at Dillard's: 'We give back'
Posted at 6:52 PM, May 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-06 18:59:44-04

RICHMOND, Va. — The Ladies of Elegance Spring Fashion Show returned to the Dillard’s department at Stony Point Fashion Park on Saturday.

The show, which offers a sneak peek at the season's hottest fashion trends, raises money in the fight against cancer.

In fact, the Ladies of Elegance are top fundraisers for Making Strides Against Breast Cancer.

“We give back to our community,” Daniel Feisty, Dillard’s store manager, said. “The first two times, our store here was able to donate $5,000 to the American Cancer Society to help with research for cancer.”

This is the third year the Dillard's location has partnered with the Ladies of Elegance.

WTVR CBS 6 anchor and Buddy Check 6 reporter Reba Hollingsworth served as the event's emcee.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click hereto email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.

CBS 6 Community
CBS 6 Community

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-This-Morning-TOM-480x360.jpg

Watch CBS 6 This Morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m.