Happy Birthday! Unlikely pair at Metro Richmond Zoo celebrates 8 years

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- An unlikely pair are celebrating eight years together at the Metro Richmond Zoo in Chesterfield County.

Kumbali, a cheetah, and Kago, a dog, just turned 8 years old, so zoo staff treated them with ice treats filled with meat.

The animals first met when they were babies, according to zoo officials, and have been by each other's side ever since.

Happy Birthday, Kumbali and Kago!

