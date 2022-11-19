KLM Scholarship Foundation celebrates 20 years with birthday party fundraiser

RICHMOND, Va. -- THE KLM Scholarship Foundation is celebrating 20 years of service this Sunday with a birthday party and fundraiser.

The organization provides more than a half a million dollars in book scholarships to Virginia students. Ticket proceeds from the fun, food and music will go to giving more students the educational resources they need to succeed.

Kimberley Martin, who started the foundation in 2002, says that because of the generosity of the community, they've been able to help students at 38 different colleges and universities across the state.

“We really work hard for the cause. Because college is so expensive, most have to get student loans to be able to afford school — and sometimes it's not even enough." Martin explained. "That was the case for me. So we want to be able to help bridge the gaps when it comes to those expensive textbooks and supplies.”

Supporting some students throughout their entire college journey, CBS 6 is one of several groups being honored at Sunday’s event. You can find more information on ways to help students and Sunday’s celebration by visiting their Facebook or searching KLM Scholarship Foundation in Eventbrite.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.