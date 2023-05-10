Kid-designed playground opens in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. -- A new playground in Petersburg features design elements created by the kids who will use it.

The YMCA on North Madison Street welcomed several dignitaries to the new interactive space on Wednesday, including Virginia Governor Glen Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne Youngkin.

The Petersburg Family YMCA and the Virginia Foundation for Healthy Youth (VFHY) partnered together to build a playful attraction for children that supports child development and literacy skills in a healthy, engaging, and safe environment.

A $50,000 grant from VFHY helped subsidize the build, which was completed last week.

