Bike and car ride benefits gun violence victims' families: 'More things need to be done'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Community members gathered in Richmond Saturday for the 6th annual Stop the Violence Take Back Your Community Bike and car Ride.

The event raised awareness about the impacts of gun violence, and the devastating effects it has on the victim's loved ones and the community.

The event was created by the non-profit, Katt's Angelz. Latasha Kenney founded the group after she lost her son to gun violence.

"More things need to be done to try to lower gun violence. It's senseless," Kenney said. "No 15-year-old child, no 5-year-old child should shot be shot. No one should be shot and lying on the side of a road... It's just heartbreaking."

The ride started in Midlothian and ended at the Cobra One Clubhouse.

Event proceeds benefit area families who have lost loved ones to gun violence.

