Families line up for 'inventive' drive-thru giveaway: 'We remembered this community'

RICHMOND, Va. -- The JP Jumpers Giving Tree bloomed with goodies as the non-profit hosted a drive-thru gift card giveaway Sunday.

The foundation collected gift cards earlier this month for families who have loved ones with special needs.

Volunteers with JP Jumpers want to make sure as many people in the special needs community as possible have gifts to open for Christmas.

Huguenot High School was buzzing as families lined up to receive their donated gifts.

Randall Johnson III, a JP Jumpers supporter, said the drive-thru giveaway was a neat idea.

"As someone with special needs, emotionally it's exciting. It's very inventive,” Johnson said. “It's something I never experienced before."

Pam Mines, the founder of the JP Jumpers Foundation, said she was touched by “all the smiles coming through” and people “being so thankful and appreciative."

“When it comes to the special needs community, sometimes we're overlooked and forgotten,” Mines said. “We just want to make sure we remember this community."

Click here to learn more about the JP Jumpers Foundation, find out how you can volunteer or to make a donation.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.