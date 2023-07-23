Watch Now
CBS 6 Community

Actions

Virginia woman celebrates 100th birthday enveloped by family and friends: 'Everybody loves her'

Former Virginia school bus driver celebrates 100th birthday
Jeanette Robb Birthday
Posted at 7:47 PM, Jul 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-23 19:47:51-04

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A Varina woman celebrated a milestone birthday Sunday surrounded by family and friends.

A birthday bash was held for Jeanette Robb, a former longtime school bus driver for Henrico County Public Schools, as she turned 100 years old.

Those who know Ms. Robb describe her as independent and sweet as can be.

“Most of these individuals here, they’re here as just a result of a phone call. And they immediately responded and that’s a reflection of the type of person she is. Everybody loves her.”

Happy Birthday, Ms. Robb!

Do you know someone celebrating a milestone birthday? Click hereto email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-This-Morning-TOM-480x360.jpg

Watch CBS 6 This Morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m.