Tracy Sears plays conductor at Jazz4Justice in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. – If you attended VCU’s Jazz4Justice event Friday night you may have noticed a familiar conductor.

WTVR CBS 6 weekend anchor and reporter Tracy Sears and her daughter, Alexandra, were guest conductors at the event. The pair conducted Glenn Miller's "In the Mood" for the VCU Jazz Band.

The 9th annual Jazz4Justice, which raised money for legal aid and pro bono work as well as the VCU Jazz Studies Program, is partnered with the Greater Richmond Bar Foundation.

WTVR CBS 6 Community

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.