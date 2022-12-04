Richmond mosque open house focuses on 'why Muslims love and respect Jesus'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The topics of this December's open house at the Islamic Center of Richmond in Glen Allen on Saturday was "why Muslims love and respect Jesus," according to faith leaders.

The center created the event to give "neighbors and service members... an opportunity to get acquainted with your fellow Muslim neighbors and get answers to any questions they may have about the Islamic faith," organizers wrote.

Those who attended enjoyed free food, henna tattoos, a chance to try on a Hijab, calligraphy and more.

Leaders with the Islamic Center said they were hopeful the event helped build stronger relationships and a better understanding of who they are to the Richmond community.