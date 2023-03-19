How Dress for Success event is helping women find careers: 'It's so important'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Dress for Success Central Virginia held its Winter Fill-A-Bag Sale on Saturday where women had a chance to buy a 16x20 shopping bag for $20 and fill it with new and gently-used clothing.

Shoppers could also buy new shoes, bags, and other accessories for just $5.

The organization helps local women in need find jobs and set them up for success.

“It is so important because this organization helps women to become successful, find jobs, find careers and get back on their feet by coming here and shopping and getting the items that they need for every day,” one shopper said.

There was also a donate my shopping bag option where the organization would give a bag of clothing to a woman in an area shelter.

