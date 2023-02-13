Black history exhibit honors deaf trailblazers: 'Everybody has a different story'

RICHMOND, Va. – A free event at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture Saturday shared the stories of some deaf and hard of hearing African Americans in the Commonwealth.

The nonprofit Here2Hear presented “Black History: Learning from the Past and Inspiring the Future.”

The exhibit examined deafness within the African American community, including the history of deaf schools. For example, the Virginia State School for the Colored Deaf and Blind Children was founded in Newport News in 1906.

WTVR

WTVR

The event also highlighted trailblazers like Claudia Gordon, the first Black deaf female attorney.

For one interpreter at the event, it was about showcasing how different each experience is.

“My identity, as well as other Black people and my experiences and their experiences,” Shae Evans explained. “They might be the same, but everybody has a different story. I have my own story.”

WTVR Shae Evans

Click here for more information about the one-day event from Here2Hear.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.