'Haunted Driving Tour' in Hopewell promises 'amazing' Halloween decorations

HOPEWELL, Va. -- Winners have been revealed in Hopewell's "Haunted Driving Tour" Halloween decorating contest.

Thirteen of the city's spookiest homes decked out for the season are featured in a free self-guided driving tour dubbed as a "fun Halloween activity for Hopewell families."

Prince George Avenue came in first, Oak Lane scored second and Cedar Level Road grabbed third place, officials with Hopewell Recreation and Parks posted on Facebook.

All of the homes on the tour can be seen nightly from 5 to 9 p.m. though Oct. 31.

And parks officials teased that they will be looking for homes decked out for the holidays, too.

"Christmas decorating contest coming soon!"