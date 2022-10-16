Why these 'sweet, inquisitive and curious' llamas were in Chesterfield

Watch the full report from WTVR CBS 6 Photojournalist Joe Valdez in the video player above.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- The public was invited to a meet-and-greet with a herd of "sweet, inquisitive and curious" llamas outside a Midlothian hotel Saturday afternoon.

The event was part of the Greater Appalachian Llama and Alpaca Association's educational conference.

Attendees allayed any fears the animals would spit, but llama owners said that is a defense mechanism.

"They do get reputations for being mean and big and spitty, but those llamas are llamas that are not always in great situations," one man explained. "This is what llamas are supposed to be like."

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.