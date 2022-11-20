Great RVA Bake Off winner revealed, benefits bakery where inclusion is key ingredient

RICHMOND, Va. – Robey Martin and Haley Golden were named winners of the Great RVA Bake Off, an event to raise funds and awareness for Richmond’s diverse abilities community.

The bake off benefitted Tablespoons Bakery, which provides work experience for adults with special needs, and the Next Move Program, which provides additional learning for the community.

WTVR CBS 6 reporter Caroline Coleburn emceed the event.

Robey and Haley's raised more than $1400, according to their fundraising page.

