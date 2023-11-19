Taylor Swift-themed pumpkin Bundt cake wins Great RVA Bake Off

RICHMOND, Va. – A Taylor Swift-themed sweet treat won the Great RVA Bake Off at Tablespoons Bakery on Richmond's Southside Saturday.

The annual benefit raises money for Tablespoons, which provides internships and jobs for young adults with developmental disabilities, and the Next Move Program, which provides additional learning for the community.

CBS 6 Community Anchor Genienne Samuels, Reporter Caroline Coleburn and Digital Director Scott Wise took part.

Genienne and partner Shelley raised the most money while Caroline and partner Haley won first place in the competition with their Taylor Swift-themed pumpkin Bundt cake with cream cheese frosting. Brandy Stoney and partner Kemani took second place.

"Thank you to everyone who came out or donated," Caroline wrote.

Congratulations to everyone who participated!

Click here to learn moreabout the bakery's programs or to make a donation.