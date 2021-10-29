Golf tournament honors officers killed in the line of duty

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. -- This first-ever Glitter on the Green Golf Tournament took place last Friday at Brookwoods Golf Club in Quinton.

The event, organized by The 764 Foundation in partnership with The Pinnacle Group Inc., honored officers killed in the line of duty and remembered the survivors left behind.

The 764 Foundation was founded earlier this year to honor Trooper-Pilot Berke M. M. Bates, who was killed in the line of duty in a helicopter crash in Charlottesville in August 2017.

The event benefited the Law Enforcement United Road to Hope – Virginia Division.

Each entry fee included 18 holes, cart rental, two drink tickets, one token good for a bucket of balls at the driving range, pre-event lunch, door prizes and dinner by Mission BBQ following the tournament.

There was also a silent auction and a 50/50 raffle.