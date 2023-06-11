Freedom Celebration features walk along trail of enslaved Africans in Richmond: 'Take the time to find out'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Elegba Folklore Society is celebrating its 27th year observing Juneteenth with the Freedom Festival.

June 19th is a federal holiday marking the emancipation of enslaved African Americans.

The organization hosts this event ever year with the hope to express gratitude, remembrance, and optimism.

Saturday's celebration event was a torch-lit night walk along the trail of enslaved Africans down at the Manchester dock.

The founder and artistic director of Elegba Folklore Society Janine Y. Bell believes these events are important to educate the public.

"How can we know how we get to where we are, if we don't take the time to find out?," she said.

The other main event for the weekend's celebration is "Dancing with the Ancestors," including performances, speakers, and a freedom market at the Shockoe Bottom African burial ground.

It will begin with the "Get Woke Youth Summit," a time where youth of all ages are encouraged to participate in a cultural education exchanged focused on personal growth.

Elegba Folklore Society began 32 years ago with the desire to provide cultural education through art.

“We’re here today to provide a road opening experience for people to clear the pathways mentally emotionally spiritually to be in unity with the people who are gathered here. To say thank you to our ancestors and to let them know that we have not forgotten them."

FULL INTERVIEW: All about Elegba Folklore Society's Juneteenth Freedom Celebration

FULL INTERVIEW: All about Elegba Folklore Society's Juneteenth Freedom Celebration

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click hereto email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.