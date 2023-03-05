Flying Squirrels hosts block party with chance for single-game tickets

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond Flying Squirrels’ annual Nutzy's Block Party took place Saturday at the Diamond.

The free event offered the first chance for folks to buy individual game tickets for the upcoming Flying Squirrels season.

The event featured a DJ and food trucks, including plant-based options. There was also be a selfie booth, cake walk and even a scavenger hunt with prizes.

The Flying Squirrels open the season against Reading on Friday, April 7.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.