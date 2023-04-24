'Everyone is celebrated' at JP Jumpers Autism Walk, organizer says

RICHMOND, Va. — The JP Jumpers Foundation annual Autism Walk returned to Richmond Sunday for the first time in more than two years after the group held the walk virtually last year because of the pandemic.

This year's walk started at the John Marshall Court Building, and participants were led by the Highland Springs High School drum line, as they walked down Leigh Street 2.4 miles to the Science Museum of Virginia. While the walk is usually down Broad Street, organizers had to change the route because of construction.

The event culminated in a festival outside the Science Museum of Virginia featuring food trucks, vendors and information booths for families who have loved ones with autism.

"Our goal is to celebrate those with autism and special needs," Pam Mines, Executive Director of the JP Jumpers Foundation, said. "It started so many years ago with just a blue picture right here on these grounds. And now it’s turned into a festival where everyone is celebrated.”

First responders from across the Commonwealth were also in attendance, including the Richmond Sheriff's Office, Petersburg Police, Henrico Police, the Richmond Ambulance Authority and Norfolk Police.

JumPing in for AUTISM… Autism Awareness Walk in Richmond City! A beautiful day to WALK or Drive… BUT more importantly, a GREAT DAY TO RECOGNIZE OUR FRIENDS WITH AUTISM!!@CfieldVA911 @CCPDVa @CCSOVA pic.twitter.com/w0O7s8VFBr — CCPDCommunityEngagement (@ccpdcommunity) April 23, 2023

Last year's fundraiser raised $10,000 for Central Virginia's special needs community.

Find more information by visiting jpjumpersfoundation.org.

