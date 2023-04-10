Easter on Parade celebrates 50 years on Monument Avenue: 'It's nice to come back'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Easter on Parade, an annual rite of spring takes place described as a "celebration of the area," returned to Richmond's iconic Monument Avenue Sunday.

Families from all around the neighborhood come for the celebration, which is four blocks on Monument Avenue from North Allen to North Davis.

WTVR Easter On Parade

“We are the parade, the people are the parade," Corbett explained. "So everything is stagnant, and you can just walk into full circle 360 around the event to hear and see and smell the sights.”

A big part of the sights included the homeowners along Monument Avenue.

"Most of them have large family gatherings, they invite some of the public to join, they have porch parties," said Jessica Corbett with Echelon Management, which took over Easter on Parade in 2018. "Some of them even have their own music playing their own bands, they some go way out for the event."

WTVR Easter On Parade

Easter on Parade celebrated a big milestone Sunday.

“It started in 1973, which would make it 50 years old this year, " Corbett noted. "We kind of had a three-year gap with the pandemic, so it's just a beautiful family-style celebration that was started down here."

Sunday's event has music on two stages, vendors, the popular Easter Bonnet contest for kids and adults and even a pet contest where "dogs dress in their best gear."

“There's not another Easter event that has such a different array of people that come down, people from all walks of life, all ages, all stages of life," Corbett said. "It's just a beautiful representation of the City of Richmond and the people that are here."