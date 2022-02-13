Drive Out Self-Doubt event at TopGolf Richmond is next Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond-based nonprofit group Girls Like Me will host their Drive Out Self-Doubt fundraiser at TopGolf Richmond on Sunday, Feb. 20 from 2 - 5 p.m.

Ticketholders will have access to the event’s exclusive party suite TopGolf Richmond on Westwood Avenue. There will be a DJ and a variety of complimentary food options.

The event will benefit the nonprofit’s signature program, Know Your Worth, which "helps girls build a strong foundation of mental, emotional, and physical well-being that will set them up for success as students, community members, and leaders," according to group's website.

“When the COVID-19 pandemic began, we were forced to shut down all of our program operations. This meant that girls no longer had access to resources that would help build and maintain their self-esteem and self-efficacy during this time," Girls Like Me's Founder and Executive Director Déja Coley said. "However, this very community supported us and helped us build our online platform, Society, that expanded our reach globally and created opportunity for girls to still grow their self-esteem and self-efficacy.”

Girls Like Me is also partnering with Dress for Success Central VA for a women’s professional shoe drive. For every pair of shoes donated, donors will receive entry to win a 3-month TopGolf Platinum Elite membership.

Click here to purchase tickets and learn more information about the event.

The fundraiser is sponsored by Nice Wildlife, Dress for Success Central VA, Good Hair, Wilton Construction, Knotted Essentials, US Pest Control and Club Champion.