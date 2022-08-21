Down Home Family Reunion aims to 'uplift Black culture'

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Elegba Folklore Society's 31st annual Down Home Family Reunion took place in in Richmond's historic Jackson Ward neighborhood Saturday.

The cultural arts festival takes Richmonders on a journey of African American and West African culture through music, dance and more.

Attendees were able to shop for traditional African jewelry and clothing and learn about the community's past.

“We know the history of America, and Black culture has been suppressed in a lot of ways,” J. Ron Fleming, the event’s master of ceremonies, said. “And the focus of the society is to reconnect with African traditions that have become morphed into African American traditions... Music is at the foundation of everything. So it’s really to bring Black people together.”

Organizers hope the community uses it as a chance to share African American folklore with their family members.

