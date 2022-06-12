Pups get treats in drop-off line at Hanover school: 'Pavlov’s response is real'

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- A growing group of four-legged family members are jumping into the car for student drop-off at Chickahominy Middle School.

The it all started when John Savage, a teacher's aide at the school, brought a few treats from home to give to the three or four dogs that were in the car when parents dropped off their children.

Once other parents started to notice and word spread, now more than 30 dogs typically join the line each day.

“Pavlov’s response is real,” Angela Sykes, the mother of eighth grader at the school, told Richmond Family Magazine. “Chip starts drooling while we’re waiting to turn into the school.”

Click here to read more on this story from Richmond Family Magazine.



