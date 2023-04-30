Watch Now
CBS 6 Community

Actions

Dia de los Niños y del Libro is 'something special for the community,' librarian says

The Richmond Public Library and the Richmond Region League of United Latin American Citizens hosted the second annual Dia de los Niños y del Libro or Children's Day/Book Day Saturday at the Broad Rock Branch Library.
Dia de los Niños y del Libro or Children's Day/Book Day
Posted at 10:27 PM, Apr 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-29 22:27:57-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond Public Library partnered with the Richmond Region League of United Latin American Citizens to host a celebration of literacy and culture Saturday.

The second annual Dia de los Niños y del Libro or Children's Day/Book Day took place at the Broad Rock Branch Library in South Richmond.

Dia de los Niños y del Libro or Children's Day/Book Day
Dia de los Niños y del Libro or Children's Day/Book Day

Literacy organizations from across Richmond held story times and activities to highlight Richmond’s vibrant Hspanic and connect families to educational resources.

"We have a huge Latino community on the Southside of Richmond and we want to highlight and provide something for them," Heather Montgomery, the Broad Rock Branch Library's community service manager, said. "We just wanted to have something special for the community.

FULL INTERVIEW: All about Dia de los Niños y del Libro at Richmond library

FULL INTERVIEW: All about Dia de los Niños y del Libro at Richmond library

More than 150 people joined in the fun at this year’s event, organizers said.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click hereto email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-This-Morning-TOM-480x360.jpg

Watch CBS 6 This Morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m.