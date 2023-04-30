Dia de los Niños y del Libro is 'something special for the community,' librarian says

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond Public Library partnered with the Richmond Region League of United Latin American Citizens to host a celebration of literacy and culture Saturday.

The second annual Dia de los Niños y del Libro or Children's Day/Book Day took place at the Broad Rock Branch Library in South Richmond.

Dia de los Niños y del Libro or Children's Day/Book Day

Literacy organizations from across Richmond held story times and activities to highlight Richmond’s vibrant Hspanic and connect families to educational resources.

"We have a huge Latino community on the Southside of Richmond and we want to highlight and provide something for them," Heather Montgomery, the Broad Rock Branch Library's community service manager, said. "We just wanted to have something special for the community.

FULL INTERVIEW: All about Dia de los Niños y del Libro at Richmond library

More than 150 people joined in the fun at this year’s event, organizers said.

