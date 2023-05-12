Julie Bragg taking part in Local Stars Gala to benefit Virginia Down Syndrome Association

RICHMOND, Va. -- The inaugural Dancing with the Local Stars Gala is a fundraising event to celebrate the Virginia Down Syndrome Association’s 40th Anniversary, and our Julie Bragg will be taking the stage with her partner Kathryn Mary.

The evening will feature a dance competition between five Richmond celebrities who will be partnered with specialty dancers from Miracles in Motion, a non-profit dance group that provides specialized dance instruction to individuals with disabilities of all ages. All of the dancers, four of whom have Down Syndrome, will perform a choreographed dance as a pair with their celebrity partners.

The Virginia Down Syndrome Association sees this fundraising event as an opportunity to celebrate the success and abilities of individuals with Down Syndrome, as well as the progress made over the last 40 years. Four decades ago, the life expectancy of someone with Down Syndrome was only 25 years of age. Thanks to the help of many supports, advances in medical care and organizations like the VDSA, that life expectancy is now over 60.

Tickets for the event include a cocktail hour, dinner in the ballroom and entertainment from the dancing couples.

