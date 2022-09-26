CRAB & Q honors Virginia lieutenant governor, Crime Insider Jon Burkett

RICHMOND, Va. – The annual Crab and Q event returned to Richmond's East End for the fourth year on Sunday afternoon.

The free event, which is hosted by the Richmond NAACP and the Help Me, Help You Foundation, was held at 815 North 35th Street.

There was lots of free food, including crabs, music, health screenings, voter registration and educational resources.

In addition, several community members were honored, including Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears and CBS 6 Crime Insider Jon Burkett.

The event wrapped up with a stop the violence motorcade through the city streets led by the 804 Car Club.

