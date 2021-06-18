804 Coaches, Boys and Girls Club host end of school year celebration

RICHMOND, Va. -- To celebrate the end of the school year, the Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club in Church Hill is partnering with 804 Coaches for a Change for a CommUNITY Friday Night event.

The organizations have been doing this each Friday for the past year, but tonight's is extra special because they plan to have a free pizza party with a DJ!

The event will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Boys and Girls Club located at 3701 R Street.

The goal of CommUNITY Friday Nights is to create a positive experience through basketball, while getting kids together in a space where they can decompress.

They also have mentors come by to spend time with the kids, including former basketball players, Richmond Police officers and community leaders.

Community volunteers are welcomed through their connection with another non-profit called BeFriend.

804 Coaches for a Change said they hope the program can expand into other cities and counties, and they're open to including other sports.

"Basketball has been the group that kind of started off, but we would love lacrosse coaches, we would love baseball coaches, we would love soccer, high school, middle school youth," said Del Harris with 804 Coaches. "Let's use sports to provide a positive platform to bring our community together. We're excited about growing, excited about the future as well."

