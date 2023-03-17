How dollhouse built by students at 7 area schools will help sick children

RICHMOND, Va. – The 2023 Children's Hope Gala that raises money for Bon Secours is next Saturday at Main Street Station.

One of the items being auctioned off to raise money for local pediatric programs is the Foundations of Love dollhouse, which was designed by students from seven Metro Richmond schools.

Students at Lakeside Elementary, Short Pump Middle School, Varina High School and others chose a specific room to make their own.

Many items like the beds, couches, and decorations were created, sewn or painted by students.

Click here for more information about the event and to find out how you can help Bon Secours.

