Why reporter Caroline Coleburn joined 'Cookie Crew' at Southside bakery

RICHMOND, Va. -- A unique bakery on Richmond's Southside served up sweet treats from a familiar face on Saturday.

WTVR CBS 6 reporter Caroline Coleburn took part in Tablespoons Bakery’s Celebs Serving Tablespoons event.

Coleburn joined the “Cookie Crew” to help sell their signature unicorn, Granny's snicker doodle cookies and banana muffins.

The event raises money and awareness about the bakery, which is part of the Next Move program. That initiative hires and trains young adults with challenges.

Tablespoons Bakery is located at 1707 Westover Hills Boulevard in Richmond.

