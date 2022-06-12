Boxer Brief 5K targets cancer ‘below the belt’

RICHMOND, Va. – The Hitting Cancer Below the Belt group held the 10th annual Boxer Brief 5k Saturday at City Stadium Richmond.

The event raises money for colorectal cancer research, which is the second highest cancer killer in the U.S. for both men and women.

While the in-person 5k run took place Saturday, some people continued racking up miles all weekend through the virtual race.

The group has raised $800,000 over the past 10 years for colorectal cancer research.

Click here if you would like to learn more about the group or make a donation.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.