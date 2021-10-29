Bikes for Kids: 400+ bikes arrive for RABA cyclists to assemble for needy kids

RICHMOND, Va. -- A special delivery arrived Friday morning in Richmond: hundreds of "Bikes for Kids."

Estes Express Lines brought 415 bikes from New Jersey to the River City free of charge, and dropped them off at the Richmond Community Toolbank.

Next week they will be assembled by volunteers from the Richmond Area Bicycle Association (RABA) who raised more than $35,000 to buy the bikes.

Once assembled, they'll be distributed to area Christmas Mothers to give to kids in need for the holidays.

"Estes has always been very community-minded and I just think about all the how happy they're going to be. I think about all the kids, the first bike they get," said Curtis Carr, a vice-president at Estes.

The head of the RABA Foundation said the annual project is always the highlight of the year for members of the riding group. "Today is a super special," said Andrew Mann. "To see the boxes of bikes coming off the truck, and how many of them they are, gives me goose bumps. We always talk about the hundreds of smiling faces there will be on Christmas morning."

Next Saturday, Nov. 6, volunteers will meet at the Richmond Community Toolbank at 1407 Cummings Drive, Richmond 23220 at 9:30 a.m. to assemble the bikes.

If you'd like to pitch in, or can make a donation to help the folks at RABA buy helmets for those hundreds of children, please visit RABA.org.