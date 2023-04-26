Watch Now
CBS 6 Community

Actions

BBB's Spring Shred Day is this Saturday in Glen Allen

Richmond news and weather update for Wednesday, April 26
Posted at 11:40 AM, Apr 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-26 11:40:43-04

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The Better Business Bureau is hosting its "Secure Your ID Day" shredding event in Glen Allen this Saturday.

"BBB serving Central Virginia is proud to partner with International Paper to securely destroy your paper items for free," organizers wrote. "Shredding is handled off site and any items are locked in bins until they are transported to International Paper facililites for destruction. We have no limit on the amount of paper items you may bring."

The event is from 9 a.m. to noon at 100 Eastshore Drive in Glen Allen.

Officials noted that they can only accept paper items and cannot take magazines, binders, plastic, glass or other materials.

"Staff will be on site for any unloading assistance you may need," officials wrote.

RMG0001407905-01_hr.jpg

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click hereto email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.

CBS 6 Community
CBS 6 Community

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-This-Morning-TOM-480x360.jpg

Watch CBS 6 This Morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m.