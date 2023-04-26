BBB's Spring Shred Day is this Saturday in Glen Allen

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The Better Business Bureau is hosting its "Secure Your ID Day" shredding event in Glen Allen this Saturday.

"BBB serving Central Virginia is proud to partner with International Paper to securely destroy your paper items for free," organizers wrote. "Shredding is handled off site and any items are locked in bins until they are transported to International Paper facililites for destruction. We have no limit on the amount of paper items you may bring."

The event is from 9 a.m. to noon at 100 Eastshore Drive in Glen Allen.

Officials noted that they can only accept paper items and cannot take magazines, binders, plastic, glass or other materials.

"Staff will be on site for any unloading assistance you may need," officials wrote.

BBB

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click hereto email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.