This Richmond family started a talent show 6 years ago to 'bring awareness to the community'

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Richmond family hosted their annual talent show on World Autism Awareness Day in hopes of raising awareness about the disorder.

Brittany Halbert started the show in honor of her son, Aziz, in 2017. The goal was to raise awareness about the nervous system disorder – especially to children and families in the inner city.

Saturday’s show was held at the Peter Paul Development Center in East Richmond.

On top of several entertaining acts, the show featured families with a loved one living with autism.

"You know kids with disabilities and things like that, they see kids; they see they look normal, but they don't understand that just because he looks like you, he has a disability,” Halbert said. “So this event is just really to highlight and bring awareness to the community about people like Aziz.”

Halbert said she wants to keep on growing the show in the years to come and hopes to find some sponsors to help.

