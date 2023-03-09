Aware Recovery holds open house in Glen Allen; peer-to-peer coaching model.

GLEN ALLEN, Va. — State Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant (R-Henrico) attended Aware Recovery's open house in Glen Allen Wednesday to talk about the toll addiction is taking on some Virginians.

“We have a much greater need and a much greater crisis than we have the ability to manage in Virginia.” Aware Recovery CEO Brian Holzer said. “Historically recovery success with traditional methods have seen around a 10% success rate.”

Holzer said Aware Recovery, which has centers in 10 states, has increased that recovery success rate with their peer-to-peer coaching model.

Aware Recovery has 835 employees, 80% of which are in recovery, according to Holzer.

“It is their true north to help heal not just people but the home,” Holzer added.

The 52-week in-home addiction treatment model aims to helps those struggling in the privacy of their own home.