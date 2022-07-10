🍋Anthem LemonAid: How you can help fight childhood cancer

RICHMOND, Va. -- Anthem LemonAid is returning to Central Virginia Friday, July 22-Sunday, July 24.

The signature event has been raising money to help children fight cancer at Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU (CHoR) since 2000.

“We look forward to this beloved Richmond event every year and this year is especially exciting as we’re able to return to a format where over the course of one weekend thousands of Richmonders are showing their support for CHoR by either hosting a stand or buying some lemonade," Children’s Hospital Foundation President and CEO Lauren Moore said. “We’re eager to see the registrations start coming in and watch the momentum build for another great Anthem LemonAid season.”

Instead of buying lemonade from the stand, thirsty neighbors make a donation in exchange for the refreshing drink. And all the money raised from Anthem LemonAid helps fight pediatric cancer.

Additionally, WTVR CBS 6 will host an Anthem LemonAid stand outside our historic Broad Street studios on Friday, July 22 from 8:30 a.m. - 7 p.m.

The stand will be located in front of the station at 3301 W. Broad Street. If you cannot attend the event, you can make a donation online.

There is atill time to host your stand, so you can register online here and start fundraising.

Anthem LemonAid has raised more than $1.1 million to fight pediatric cancer in Central Virginia over the last 22 years.

Anthem LemonAid is made possible by generous community members and sponsors: Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, Richmond Ford, WTVR CBS 6 and Richmond Family Magazine.