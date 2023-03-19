The lifesaving reason these volunteers went door-to-door in Chester

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Volunteers with the American Red Cross of Virginia went door-to-door in Chester Saturday giving away and installing smoke alarms.

Families in homes with working smoke alarms are more than 50% more likely to escape a house fire without injury or death, according to the Red Cross.

"People underestimate the value of smoke alarm," Christy Carneal with the American Red Cross said. "

We've spoken to more than 500 family members to help them make a plan so that if there is a fire, they know how to escape."

The organization partnered with Chesterfield Fire and EMS and other local groups to instal nearly 250 smoke alarms in 138 homes.

The event was part of the organization's national Sound the Alarm campaign, which has installed more than 2.5 million free smoke alarms nationwide since its inception in 2014.

If you need a new smoke alarm, click here to request a free one.

Click here for more information or if you would like to volunteer for the American Red Cross.

