'Medicare Fair' in Henrico Saturday will feature multiple insurance carriers

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A "Medicare Fair" on the first day of 2023 Medicare Annual Enrollment will feature multiple national and regional insurance carriers this Saturday in Henrico's West End.

Active Medicare Solutions is hosting the event in their parking lot at 11057 Three Chopt Road Saturday, Oct. 15 from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Organizers said the first-ever event is the chance for folks to view benefits available from multiple multiple national and regional insurance carriers in a non-sales environment.

Additionally, John Reid from WRVA will be on site from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. and Ron Moody from BOOM Town radio and Ron Moody and the Centaurs will be at the event from 1 - 3 p.m.