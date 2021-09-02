Wrapping up the summer in Richmond with jazz, salsa and violins

RICHMOND, Va. -- There's a big Latin jazz and salsa festival and a smooth jazz concert featuring some of your favorite musicians. Plus, a third date has been added for a popular Richmond concert.

The 14th annual Latin Jazz and Salsa Festival is back. The festival will return to Dogwood Dell in Byrd Park on Saturday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Admission for the event is free and attendees will have the chance to enjoy live music, food and lots of dancing.

The last concert for the 2021 Festival of Arts season is the Afro Fest on September 18.

Celebrate the Art of Latin America: Puerto Rico will be held on September 11 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event is also Family Day at the VMFA and attendees can join in person or online for the event. Discover and explore the art and culture of Puerto Rico through dance performances, workshops, music, storytelling, art and other activities. Family Day is free and no reservations are required.

Also, those interested have just a little more time to visit the “The Dirty South" exhibit at VMFA. The exhibit through Sep 6, 2021.

At the Black History Museum, it’s smooth jazz and wine & wings presented in part with the Richmond Jazz Society. The Elias Bailey Trio featuring James "Saxmo" Gates and Billy Williams, Jr. will be performing on Friday. Doors open at 5 p.m. and registration for the event is required. The concert is free and wine and wings will be available for purchase.

A third Violins of Hope concert has been added, featuring the Richmond Symphony and violins from the exhibit. The concert will be held on September 12 at 3 p.m. at the Dominion Energy Center. The other two concerts with the Symphony on September 9 and 10 are sold out.