With summer in full swing, check out these local events

RICHMOND, Va. -- With the summer in full swing, many places are hosting outdoor events.

With the weather heating up, get ready for live music and lots of it. In Scott's Addition this weekend, guitarist Julian Vaughn will show crowds why he is a beast on the bass guitar.

Vaughn will be performing at the Garage Live Music Venue in Scott's Addition on Saturday at 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.

On the other side of town, Balladeer Tony Terry is live up and close at The Hidden Spot RVA on Midlothian Turnpike. He will be joined by special guest vocalist Angelica Baylor on Sunday at 7 p.m.

The Festival of Arts at Dogwood Dell is up full steam with theater and live music, featuring Plunky, Gospel Fest with the Belle, Latin Jazz Fest, Afro Fest and many more. All shows are free and open to the public.

A Taste of Virginia will be held on Saturday from 3:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Innsbrook Pavilion with a fireworks show at the end.