Where you can still see Christmas lights in Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- Christmas may be over but if you didn't have the chance to see the holiday lights, you still have time.

The Dominion Energy Garden Fest of Lights at Lewis Ginter is still lighting up the northside through January 9. The lights are on from 4 p.m. through 10 p.m.

Tickets are limited and can be gotten online.

The Illuminate Light Show, Central Virginia's largest lights show, is still open at Meadow Event Park in Doswell. It runs nightly from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. through January 2. You can purchase tickets online.

The 2021 Capital City Kwanza Festival scheduled for Thursday has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. You can reach out to the Elegba Folklore Society for more details.