Watch
CommunityA List Events

Actions

Where you can still see Christmas lights in Central Virginia

items.[0].videoTitle
Christmas may be over but if you didn't have the chance to see the holiday lights, you still have time.
Where you can still see Christmas lights in Central Virginia
Posted at 10:02 PM, Dec 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-29 22:02:07-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Christmas may be over but if you didn't have the chance to see the holiday lights, you still have time.

The Dominion Energy Garden Fest of Lights at Lewis Ginter is still lighting up the northside through January 9. The lights are on from 4 p.m. through 10 p.m.

Tickets are limited and can be gotten online.

The Illuminate Light Show, Central Virginia's largest lights show, is still open at Meadow Event Park in Doswell. It runs nightly from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. through January 2. You can purchase tickets online.

The 2021 Capital City Kwanza Festival scheduled for Thursday has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. You can reach out to the Elegba Folklore Society for more details.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-This-Morning-TOM-480x360.jpg

Watch CBS 6 This Morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m.