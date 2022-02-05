What events are happening this weekend in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- There's a mix of events going on across the Richmond area this weekend, including a custom car show.

The Richmond Performing Arts Alliance will continue its Legends on Grace series, highlighting blues musician, songwriter and playwright Robbie Schaefer.

Schaefer also founded the international nonprofit OneVoice which works with young people around the world to create social change through music and the arts.

The program is on Saturday at 8 p.m. at Rhythm Hall at Dominion Energy Center.

Some amazing custom cars will be on display this weekend at the East Coast's biggest and largest indoor rod and custom car show at Meadow Event Park in Doswell.

For tickets and more information, visit their website. The show will run through Sunday.

Grammy and NAACP Image Award nominee Marcus Johnson, a jazz pianist, is back in Richmond this weekend. He'll be performing at the Tin Pan in Henrico on Saturday. The doors for the event will open at 6 p.m.