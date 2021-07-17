Weekend filled with concerts, events in store in central Virginia

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. -- Those looking for summer entertainment across central Virginia are in luck this weekend.

Busch Gardens Williamsburg is celebrating all things summer with concerts, fireworks and parades with two big performances this weekend.

The Summer Concert Series at Busch Gardens continues this weekend with R&B group En Vogue.

On Saturday, Jesse McCartney will be performing and on Sunday, there will be nightly fireworks and open-air block parties with DJs. There will also be free beer available through July 29.

All of the shows are free with park admission and more details can be found on the Busch Gardens Williamsburg website.

If you're looking for some entertainment closer to home, the "Welcome Back to the Outdoors" concert will be held on Saturday on Brown's Island from 4 to 10 p.m.

The concert features D.C.'s GoGo Bands, Trouble Funk, the all-female band Bela Dona and Richmond's Legacy Band with local DJs Drake and King Tutt.

The event will be held rain or shine. For more information, visit the event's Facebook page.

The After Hours Concert Series will be bringing country music star Toby Keith to Meadow Event Park on Saturday. Doors for the event will open at 5 p.m. For more details, visit their website.