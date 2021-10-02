Enjoy a variety of outdoor events this weekend

RICHMOND, Va. -- There's a variety of outdoor events happening across Central Virginia this weekend!

Richmond VegFest is back in Byrd Park -- a move the festival made in 2019 for more space and more parking.

“The only thing we're really doing differently with the music is instead of having live bands, we’ll have one. But the rest of it will be just music throughout the park," said Brenda Morris, a volunteer with the Richmond VegFest.

“One thing that we've had a lot of people ask for is rather than gain a large entree, they'd like to try different foods so this year we gave the vendors an option to have small plates available so people can try different foods rather than committing to one dish," said Morris.

And there will lots of vendors to choose from, all absent of meat.

"The mission is to encourage people to look at plant-based options or vegan options. So when we started in 2003 there weren't a lot of options in Richmond, but over the years there's now a lot. In almost every restaurant you go to you can get a veggie burger, vegan burger," Morris said.

The 18th annual Richmond VegFest is Oct. 2, from noon to 6 p.m. near the Carillon in Byrd Park and it is free. CBS 6 Mike Goldberg will continue his reign as the emcee of the festival, like he has since the beginning.

The Green Top Outdoor Expo, the mid-Atlantic’s largest outdoor expo, is also happening this weekend, showcasing all things outdoors and more.

There’s free admission and parking with a free shuttle service.

The expo has top sporting goods, demos, kids activities, music and benefits a number of charities including Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing.

Green Top is located in Ashland and the event is on Oct. 2 and 3.

Scotchtown is celebrating its 300th Anniversary and Fall Festival on the grounds of Scotchtown in Beaverdam.

Families can enjoy music, food, a petting zoo, craft beers and hear from author Michael Twitty, as well as tour Scotchtown -- the home of Patrick Henry. The celebration is on Oct 2, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For tickets, click here.

