Virginia State Fair to kick off ten-day run on Friday

DOSWELL, Va. -- The Virginia State Fair begins on Friday and will give attendees ten days of the best that the Commonwealth has to offer.

"We're excited. We couldn't ask for better weather and we're just really glad to be back and be open," Kathy Dixon with the fair said.

The fair will be offering a little more green space to allow visitors to social distance.

"Well you know the Meadow Event Park is 331 acres and of course, we're not taking up that entire space with the fair but we have taken the opportunity to spread things out a little bit so we have a larger footprint so that people have the opportunity to distance themselves," Dixon said.

For this year's fair, visitors will have the chance to experience all of their favorite things.

"Everything is back. We've got entertainment, we've got foods, we've got arts and crafts, we have the livestock competitions that can earn money for the youth competing. They get scholarships and it's just a great, great opportunity for people to see the best of Virginia.

While most parking at the event is free, attendees can purchase a pass closer to the fair itself.

"Parking is free and we do offer premium parking. If you want to purchase an additional ticket for parking, you get a little bit closer, but we have some trams that will take people from the parking lot across the way and so it's free," Dixon said.

Dixon said that the best way to purchase tickets is in advance in order to save some time and money. To purchase tickets, click here.

The state fair runs from September 24 to October 3.