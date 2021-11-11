Veterans to host event celebrating those who served

RICHMOND, Va. -- An event, sponsored by and featuring Veterans Latin Style, will be paying tribute to veterans.

William Estremera Jr. is a 28 year Army veteran who served tours in Afghanistan, Bosnia, Honduras and in the United States.

He is also a radio host of the Stop The Madness Latino show on Ultra Radio Richmond. Stop The Madness is a phrase that Estremera used as a drill sergeant.

The radio host and his youth group conduct live interviews with musicians, artists and veterans, particularly what life looks like after the military with Latino veterans.

"One of the key things that we have is what works and what didn't work. Veterans that were successful and veterans that were struggling to try to go from the military life to civilian life," Estremera said.

This led Estremera and fellow veteran Angel Rodriguez, also known as the Salsa Guy, to celebrate veterans.

"The event is to bring attention to the veteranos, to bring them all together in one place and to honor and celebrate veterans," Estremera said.

The celebration will honor and feature veterans on Friday starting at 7 p.m at Rigby's Jig Dance Studio on West Broad Street.

The event will host a 12-man Latin band whose members are veterans and a DJ who is an active duty Fort Lee instructor. Purple Heart recipient Angel Rodriguez will be the speaker at the event.

For tickets, visit the event's website.

Other Veterans Day events include:

Blue Thunder Veterans Day Ceremony & Memorial Motorcycle Ride, sponsored by Iota Sigma Chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity. The event is on November 13, from 11:00 AM- 1:30 PM at the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 9808 Flag, 7168 Flag Lane, in Mechanicsville. Councilman John Maxwell from the Department of Veterans Services will speak along with a representative from the Wounded Warrior Project. 100% of the proceeds will be gifted to the Wounded Warrior Project.

2021 Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony. Thursday, November 11, 11 a.m. at Virginia War Memorial in Richmond. Annual ceremony to celebrate and honor the service of all who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces from the Revolutionary War through today. (Musical interlude begins at 10:45 a.m.) The public is invited and encouraged to attend and participate. The ceremony will also be broadcast live on WTVR-TV CBS6.1 and 6.3 in Richmond and live-streamed on these social media channels: on Facebook at – Virginia Veterans Services, Virginia War Memorial, wtvr.com and in Hampton Roads.



The Virginia War Memorial is open to the public from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. EST. No admission charge. 621 South Belvidere Street, Richmond, there is limited free parking available in Virginia War Memorial surface lots and deck and on streets, (804) 786-2060

• The Honorable Ralph Northam, Governor of Virginia (via video)

• Kathleen Jabs, Virginia Acting Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs (keynote speaker)

• Major General Timothy Williams, Adjutant General of Virginia

• John Maxwell, Commissioner, Virginia Department of Veterans Services (VDVS)

• Dr. Clay Mountcastle, Director, Virginia War Memorial

• Denise Alderman, representing Blue Star Families

• Winners of Virginia War Memorial Veterans Day Student Essay Contest

• Patriotic music performed by Benedictine College Preparatory School Chorus and the 380th Army Reserve Band