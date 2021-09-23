Upcoming Richmond events to support and give back to the community

RICHMOND, Va. -- Two events in the area in the next couple of days are supporting the community while giving back.

The first one is the Helping Our Community event. This theme for this year's event is "Let's Unite and Give Back".

“We’re going to have fun activities, we can have vendors, we going to have entertainment music speakers, but most importantly, September is awareness for sickle cell anemia as well as suicide prevention. Well, it benefits the community as a whole, we like doing it, we did this event last year at Eastern Henrico park so even though it stood of COVID-19, we wanted to make sure we have a safe, friendly event that would have some social distancing for all to enjoy," Monica Ball, the organizer of the event, said.

The event will have free COVID-19 vaccinations and health screenings. There will also be a mental health panel discussion addressing suicide prevention, children’s activities, entertainment and DJ - B Sounds.

The Helping Our Community event is on Saturday in Dorey Park from noon to 5 p.m. The event is free.

Enjoy an evening overlooking the Richmond Skyline from the Virginia War Memorial. Sips on the Skyline is the Memorial Foundation’s way of saying “Thank you” to friends and supporters.

Attendees will have the chance to a live band, enjoy dinner and a dessert buffet, beer and wine bar and craft cocktails and spirit tastings in honor of Virginia Spirits Month.

Sips on the Skyline is on Friday from 6:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Reserve your tickets here.

An event of prehistoric proportions will be held at the Richmond Raceway Complex. More than 55 static and animatronic dinosaurs, fossils and 26 different species are all part of the drive-thru Jurrasic Encounter. The event runs from September 24 through October 10 and is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Details for the event can be found here.