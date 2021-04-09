Unlocking RVA hosts Silent Party; brunch at Kanawha Plaza

RICHMOND, Va. -- Unlocking RVA is hosting another silent headphone party this weekend in Richmond.

"We are here to unlock all of the things that are happening around Richmond, Virginia," Dr. Faith Wilkerson, the founder of Unlocking RVA, said.

That means promoting events and services like the Silent Party. Dr. Wilkerson did something similar at colleges and universities, so when the city came calling for her to do one during the pandemic, it was a no-brainer.

"So with the headphones, they are wireless devices," Dr. Wilkerson explained. "So what’s great about these is folks were able to check-in, grab their headphones and go where ever they want in the marketplace, which included any of the several of the restaurants in the area."

I was envisioning that this was there’s a DJ playing, everybody kinda have their headphones on and moving and listening to the DJ, so that’s not kind of what it is.

While there is no amplified music, there are two DJs on hand so you can enjoy your own silent party via your headphones.

The silent parties are held once a month at the 17th Street Market starting at 8 p.m. However, the April 10th event is already sold out.

"But I knew this interview was coming and so I decided to go ahead and release our May 15 date," Dr. Wilkerson said. "So if you go to UnlockingRVa.com and click on upcoming events, you’ll be able to purchase tickets for next month."

Unlocking RVA is also hosting Brunch on the Plaza at Kanawha Plaza on April 18.

Dr. Wilkerson said that even if you are unable to purchase tickets, you can still stop by to support local restaurants and buy unclaimed headphones.

To get more information on the silent headphone party and brunch on the plaza, click here to visit UnlockingRVA.com.