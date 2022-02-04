Unique band blends together bluegrass, hip hop music

RICHMOND, Va. -- GanstaGrass is a band that blends the sounds of bluegrass and hip hop. It features MC's R-Son and Dilio the Sleuth on vocals, Brian Farrow on Fiddle, Dan Whitener on banjo and Rench.

"And the best way we can describe it simply just real quick, well, just you got some bluegrass, you got some hip hop and you put it together," Farrow said.

"We get going on a beat, on a groove, we play, sing a verse or a chorus and then I might take a banjo solo and R-Son might freestyle some bars and we just kinda pass it around," Whitener said.

MC R-Son said his main goal is to keep the party going.

"It makes it even better and it's such a treat, you get that, you just got like four bars right off the top of the head but you gotta imagine that every night, it's such a privilege to be able to share the stage with these folks."

With an Emmy nomination for the theme song of the FX series Justified, the band is excited to be back on stage with a live audience.

"And you're gonna be dancing when you come to the show so do your stretches when you come to see GangstaGrass cause it's part of the music."

You can see the band perform on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at the Perkinson Center in Chester. For tickets and more information, visit the center's website.